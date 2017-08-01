Yu Darvish set to make Dodgers debut Friday in New York

Yu Darvish, the latest star to join the Dodgers constellation, will make his debut with the team on Friday in New York. He is scheduled to join the group at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday as he travels from Texas.

The Dodgers acquired Darvish from the Rangers in exchange for a three-prospect package with minutes to spare before Monday’s trade deadline.

“He’s an elite pitcher,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Talking to certain people that I know over there who are teammates of his, who I’ve played with — great teammate. Great competitor. Obviously, when you see him from the other side, the pitch mix, elite. You add him to the pitching staff that we already have, obviously he makes us considerably better.”

Darvish is expected to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. He will wear No. 21, which he received with the permission of triple-A outfielder Trayce Thompson, who wore that number these past two seasons.

The team also traded for a pair of left-handed relievers, Pirates veteran Tony Watson and Cincinnati veteran Tony Cingrani. Watson met the team in Atlanta. Cingrani will arrive on Thursday.

The players learned about the trades while flying here on Monday. The moves were met with an enthusiastic response.

“It doesn’t matter what we have on paper — we still have to go out and play,” third baseman Justin Turner said. “But the fact that the front office stepped up and did what they did at the deadline means that they’re as serious as we are.”

