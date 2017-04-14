Clayton Kershaw falls two outs short of shutout in Dodgers' 7-1 win over Arizona

Clayton Kershaw fell short in his bid for the 16th shutout and 25th complete game of his distinguished career Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks nicked the Dodgers left-hander for a meaningless run in the ninth inning.

It hardly detracted from another evening of dominance for Kershaw, who held up his end of a marquee pitching matchup against Arizona ace Zack Greinke by allowing that lone run and four hits in 8 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one in a 7-1 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Greinke, the former Dodgers right-hander who left after 2015 to sign a six-year, 206.5-million deal with Arizona, labored for much of a five-inning outing in which he gave up five runs and 10 hits, struck out four and walked three.

Kershaw breezed through eight innings, allowing just two singles while dotting his 94-mph fastballs on the corners, dropping his looping curves from the shoulders to the knees of batters and keeping the Diamondbacks off balance with his sharp slider.

His needed only 87 pitches to get through those eight innings before Chris Iannetta led off the ninth with a pinch-hit single to left. Kershaw struck out A.J. Pollock looking, but Chris Owings lined a double to the gap in right-center that scored Iannetta from first and knocked Kershaw out of the game.

Pedro Baez, activated off the disabled list earlier Friday, got the final two outs.

Kershaw, who retired the side in order in six of his eight full innings, is 9-0 with an 0.47 earned-run average in 11 home starts since last May 1, surrendering only four earned runs in 76 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers opened the week by scoring four runs and going one for 24 with runners in scoring position while losing two of three games to the Chicago Cubs.

They failed to cash in on their first scoring opportunity Friday night, when Kershaw bounced into a bases-loaded double play to end the second inning. They did not squander their second, third and fourth chances, delivering four hits in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Corey Seager stroked a one-out single to left-center field in the third and Justin Turner followed with a single to left. Adrian Gonzalez ripped a 91-mph fastball into center for a run-scoring single, and Logan Forsythe lined an RBI single to left-center for a 2-0 lead.

A two-out rally led to two more Dodgers runs in the fourth inning. Andrew Toles grounded a single to left, Seager walked and Turner lined a hanging slider into the left-field corner for a double.

Toles scored easily from second and third-base coach Chris Woodward did not hesitate in waving Seager home. The Diamondbacks executed a fairly efficient relay, but Seager scored easily for a 4-0 lead.

Forsythe’s smart baserunning contributed to an insurance run in the fifth. The second baseman led off with a single and took second on Yasmani Grandal’s single. Joc Pederson grounded into a fielder’s choice, Forsythe taking third, and Puig flared a fly to shallow center.

Pollack raced in to make the catch in center field. Forsythe got back to third base to tag and scored when Pollack’s throw was wide of the plate for a 5-0 lead.

Toles capped the night with a towering two-run homer to center off reliever Randall Delgado in the eighth for a 7-0 lead.

