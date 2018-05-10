Dodgers front office could have some explaining to do

"The reality is, every team and lineup hits fastballs better than off-speed pitches," he said. "That's a fact. Did the end of the season and the playoffs shine an additional spotlight on potential ways to pitch to our hitters? I think so. But we have an awareness of it. We take pride in our game planning, which doesn't just mean how our pitchers approach opposing hitters, but also having an awareness of how they're going to be pitched to. We have seen some changes in the way we're pitched to this year as opposed to last year, but it's up to us to make that adjustment."