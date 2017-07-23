Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw leaves game in second inning with tightness in his back

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw left his start on Sunday because of tightness on the right side of his lower back, opening a vein of concern as his team marches toward a fifth consecutive National League West title.

Kershaw departed after two innings against Atlanta. He missed six weeks in 2016 after herniating a disk in his lower back. The Dodgers did not provide any information besides the diagnosis of tightness. Kershaw will likely require a battery of tests to determine if he sustained further damage to his back.

The Dodgers had given Kershaw nine days off before his start last week against the White Sox. Kershaw had not made public any issues with his back before Sunday.

Kershaw (15-2, 2.04 earned-run average) raced through the first inning in eight pitches. His fastball clocked in at 93 mph. He looked less comfortable in the second. He secured two outs before facing Atlanta catcher Tyler Flowers. Kershaw fell behind in the count when he spiked a curveball in the dirt and missed low with a slider.

Kershaw winced after he finished the slider. Behind the plate, catcher Austin Barnes looked toward his dugout before jogging to the mound.

A crowd soon gathered. Dave Roberts and assistant trainer Nate Lucero came out to visit. Roberts placed his hand on Kershaw’s lower back. With all eyes locked on him, Kershaw threw a pair of warmup pitches and said he could stay in the game. He walked Flowers before striking out Braves first baseman Matt Adams in four pitches. His pace was measured as he walked into the dugout.

Kershaw took a seat on the bench. He did not remain there for long. He pulled himself together and shuffled toward the clubhouse. In the bullpen, Ross Stripling resumed warming up. Stripling took the mound for the third inning.

It is unclear when Kershaw will take the mound again.

