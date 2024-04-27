Advertisement
Rams open Day 3 of draft by bolstering defense with Washington State’s Brennan Jackson

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson runs on the field in front of a crowd.
Washington State’s Brennan Jackson adds depth to the Rams’ defense.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
The Rams opened Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Washington State defensive lineman Brennan Jackson in the fifth round. They did not have a fourth-round pick this year.

Brennan Jackson — Edge

6 feet 4, 264 pounds, Washington State, Round 5, Pick 154

Notable: Jackson, who played at Great Oak High in Temecula, had 20 career sacks, which ranks eighth in Washington State history. He also had 33½ tackles for lost yardage.

Last season: Jackson had 8½ sacks and 12½ tackles for lost yardage for the Cougars.

Why the Rams drafted him: Jackson’s selection continued the Rams’ heavy emphasis on pass rushers to help fill the void left by Aaron Donald. The Rams selected Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse in the first round and Florida State tackle Braden Fiske in the second. Jackson joins a position group that includes second-year edge rusher Byron Young and veteran Michael Hoecht.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

