Dodgers fall twice in split-squad games against Mariners and Padres

The Dodgers dropped to 12-11 in Cactus League play following a pair of split-squad losses Friday to the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

MARINERS 5, DODGERS 2; PADRES 3, DODGERS 2

ON THE MOUND: With Clayton Kershaw starting at Camelback Ranch against Seattle, Alex Wood took the mound on the road against San Diego. He gave up a run on two hits in 41/3 innings. Wood struck out five batters, including four of the first six he faced. Luis Avilan picked up four outs to lower his Cactus League earned-run average to 1.59. Avilan is close to a lock to make the club as a reliever.

AT THE PLATE: In the midst of a quiet spring, Dodgers outfielder Franklin Gutierrez smacked an RBI single in the third inning off Mariners left-handed pitcher Ariel Miranda. The Dodgers signed Gutierrez to face left-handed pitchers, and his spot on the roster is not in question, despite making a procession of Catus League outs . . . Joc Pederson led off against the Padres with a solo home run off pitcher Walker Lockett. Pederson has now hit four homers this spring. Manager Dave Roberts has mentioned that Pederson’s playing time will increase this season, as the Dodgers feel he is capable of taking more at-bats against left-handed pitchers.

EXTRA BASES: Sidelined with hip tightness since March 6, Andre Ethier took his first at-bat in a game since the initial injury. He grounded out to second base as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. The Dodgers do not consider Ethier’s condition to be serious, but have been cautious with his recovery.

UP NEXT: Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m. at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA; Radio: 570.

