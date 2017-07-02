Dodgers unable to get out from early hole in 5-3 loss to Padres

Dave Roberts rejoined the Dodgers after serving his one-game suspension on Saturday at his home about 25 miles north of the ballpark. He had managed only one inning all weekend. Ejected before the second inning began on Friday, he watched Saturday’s eight-run victory from his couch. On Sunday, in a 5-3 defeat, Kenta Maeda presented him with a less enjoyable viewing experience.

Maeda gave up five runs to the Padres in 3 2/3 innings. Maeda permitted eight hits and struck out only one batter. The Dodgers (55-29) missed a chance to sweep their National League West foes.

The offense pestered Padres starter Jhoulys Chacin but could not produce a run against him. The Dodgers went hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position against Chacin. He stranded nine men. Corey Seager provided some offense with a two-run double off reliever Ryan Buchter in the sixth. Yasmani Grandal delivered a solo home run off Buchter in the seventh.

June was Maeda’s best month in 2017. He lost his spot in the rotation with a shoddy outing on June 4 in Milwaukee, but made a pair of spot starts with credible results. He had given up one run in his last 13 innings heading into Sunday, including seven scoreless frames against the Angels on June 27. Maeda finished the month with a 1.71 earned-run average.

Maeda looked unsteady from the start Sunday. In the game’s second at-bat, Padres outfielder Manuel Margot crushed a belt-high, 3-2 fastball for a solo home run. Two batters later, outfielder Hunter Renfroe doubled. A circus catch by Yasiel Puig in right field on a ball hit by first baseman Hector Sanchez prevented the Padres from scoring again.

Puig could not save Maeda in the second inning. Maeda clipped shortstop Erick Aybar with a 2-1 fastball. Second baseman Carlos Asuaje hit a single. After a walk by catcher Luis Torrens loaded the bases, Chacin grounded into a run-producing double play.

Maeda could not escape the inning without yielding further damage. Jose Pirela, the outfielder who drew Alex Wood’s ire on Friday, doubled in a run on a pitiable changeup. Margot followed with another RBI double to inflate San Diego’s lead to four.

Maeda could not finish the fourth. A one-out single by Torrens led to an RBI hit by Pirela. Roberts had seen enough. He made his first pitching change of the weekend, removing the ball from Maeda’s hands.

