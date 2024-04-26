Lakers takeaways: Another bad shooting night, Darvin Ham hears it from the fans

Had the Lakers been able to pull out Game 3, particularly with the way they again defended the Nuggets for large stretches, maybe you could squint and see a pathway for the team to gain some ground in the matchup.

But the shooting was a disaster for the second time in three games and the third quarter, again, was a mess.

And now, the Lakers have to stave off elimination.

“It’s as simple as win or go home. It’s as simple as that,” coach Darvin Ham said after. “We’ve got to come with competitive pride. Try to get one here and stay alive. It’s one game at a time. That’s all we have is the next game. And so that’s all we should be concerned with, coming in here Saturday, having competitive pride, try to put this thing together and get us one.”