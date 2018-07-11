Dodgers can't decode the puzzle that is Padres lefty Eric Lauer in 4-1 loss

The Dodgers could not decode the puzzle presented by Padres starter Eric Lauer and Rich Hill served up a pair of game-deciding home runs in a 4-1 defeat.
Hill logged seven innings, but permitted four runs in the fifth, created by a three-run homer from San Diego catcher Austin Hedges and a solo shot by outfielder Wil Myers. Hill struck out seven. His offense provided little support — Lauer did not allow a run until Max Muncy hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth. Lauer departed one out short of a shutout.
San Diego hassled Hill in the second inning. Hill gave up two singles to start the frame. He found an escape hatch after pumping a 91-mph fastball past second baseman Jose Pirela for his third strikeout of the day. The next batter was shortstop Freddy Galvis. He swung late at a curveball and hit a soft liner into Logan Forsythe’s glove. Forsythe stepped on second base for the double play.
Hill struck out two more in the third. His fastball touched 93 mph inside the placid confines of Petco Park. As Hill piled up outs, his teammates stumbled trying to solve Lauer.
The Dodgers had faced Lauer on May 6 in Monterrey, Mexico, near the end of a hellish, 10-day road trip. Lauer blanked the Dodgers for six innings. In his next 11 starts, he pitched to a 4.58 earned-run average. He allowed opposing hitters to post an .899 on-base plus slugging percentage in those games.
Yet the Dodgers managed only only one hit through four innings. Muncy walked in the second and then got picked off first base. Justin Turner walked in the fourth. He was stranded when Muncy struck out on a 3-2 fastball at the waist and Matt Kemp whiffed on an elevated, 95-mph fastball.
Anemic at the plate, the players could still help Hill in the field. Turner knocked down a smashed groundball off the bat of Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe for the first out in the bottom of the fourth. On the next pitch, first baseman Eric Hosmer hammered an 89-mph fastball to center field. Cody Bellinger situated himself at the wall and jumped to snag the baseball before it landed beyond the fence.
Hill raised his arms in triumph as Bellinger descended with the out. The play was thrilling. But it was also a harbinger of trouble ahead for Hill. He lost his grip on the game in the fifth.
The sequence started with a walk, handed out to Pirela, a player with little power and a .312 on-base percentage heading into the game. Hill missed with fastballs and curveballs on his arm side. Hill threw strikes to Galvis, except Galvis responded with a single. There were two runners aboard for Hedges.
Hill went ahead in the count with a pair of strikes. Hedges fouled off a fastball. Hill missed outside with a curveball. With a 1-2 count, Hill watched a 91-mph fastball drift over the heart of the plate. Hedges shipped the ball past the left-field fence to end the scoreless deadlock.
Three batters later, Hill failed to command another fastball. This one bisected the plate for Myers. He launched a solo shot to expand his team’s lead to four.
In the seventh, the Dodgers advanced a runner past first base for the first time. Muncy hit a one-out single. Cody Bellinger chopped a grounder through the vacated left side of the infield for a two-out double. Muncy barely beat the tag into third base, but the call was upheld even after a replay review.
To the plate came Logan Forsythe, the least-productive hitter on the roster. Forsythe has already lost his role as the primary second baseman. Muncy starts against right-handed pitchers. But with a left-hander like Lauer on the mound, Forsythe was in the lineup. He appeared to hit a double in the fifth inning, but the umpires ruled the pitch hopped foul near the third-base bag. He could not even make contact in his next at-bat.
Forsythe is not an aggressive hitter. Lauer capitalized with a pair of well-placed pitches to start the encounter. He snapped a curveball across the plate for strike one. He spotted a 93-mph fastball on the outside corner for strike two. Forsythe waved at a 94-mph fastball for strike three to leave the runners aboard.