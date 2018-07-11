Dodgers can't decode the puzzle that is Padres lefty Eric Lauer in 4-1 loss

To the plate came Logan Forsythe, the least-productive hitter on the roster. Forsythe has already lost his role as the primary second baseman. Muncy starts against right-handed pitchers. But with a left-hander like Lauer on the mound, Forsythe was in the lineup. He appeared to hit a double in the fifth inning, but the umpires ruled the pitch hopped foul near the third-base bag. He could not even make contact in his next at-bat.