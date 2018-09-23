Dodgers take care of business to take series against Padres

Machado then welcomed Trey Wingenter with an RBI single through the right side to give the Dodgers a 6-0 lead for the second consecutive day. The margin swelled to eight when Kemp lined a two-run single, leaving him a triple short of the cycle. The lead was ample for Ryu, whose performance continued a stellar season interrupted by a three-month stint on the disabled list with a torn groin muscle. Ryu has pitched to a 1.93 ERA in eight starts since coming off the disabled list, lowering his season mark to 2.00 in 14 outings. He’s failed to log at least five innings once since his return. He is pitching his way into the Dodgers’ postseason rotation, emerging as a potentially vital cog in the club’s pursuit of its first championship in three decades.