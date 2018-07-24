Dodgers capitalize on Phillies closer's control issues to win in ninth

The Dodgers capitalized on a ninth-inning meltdown by Phillies closer Seranthony Dominguez to secure a 7-6 victory at Citizens Bank Park. Recalled from the minors earlier in the day, Alex Verdugo took a leadoff walk and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch by Dominguez.
A subsequent RBI single by Matt Kemp proved critical: Kenley Jansen served up a home run on his first pitch in the bottom of the ninth to Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco. It was Franco’s second homer of the game and added to Jansen’s stress en route to his 29th save.
The Dodgers (56-44) blitzed Phillies starter Zach Eflin with three solo home runs and ran him from the game in the third inning. A three-run lead disappeared when Ross Stripling combusted in the fifth inning. After a game-tying, three-run blast by Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins, manager Dave Roberts stuck with Stripling one batter too long. A back-to-back home run by outfielder Odubel Herrera put Philadelphia ahead.
In his fourth game as a Dodger, Manny Machado erased the deficit two innings later. He raked a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to send the game into the late innings tied.
The early portion of the day focused on Chase Utley. Earlier this month he had announced his retirement, effective at the end of the season, in part so he could say goodbye to the city where he played for 13 seasons. He transitioned to Los Angeles after the Dodgers acquired him in 2015, but the affection for Utley in this city runs deep.
Utley held a press conference before the game in which he spoke of his relationship with Philadelphia, his memories of a run that included a championship in 2008 and his theoretical pitch to any potential free agent, like Machado, who might be pursued by the Phillies this winter.
“If you want to play in front of great fans who want to win, in a beautiful ballpark — as long as you can deal with the humidity,” Utey said.
The forecast looked ominous for the series, with rain threatening all week. The Mid-Atlantic swelter felt oppressive during batting practice. As a group of reporters gathered around Roberts in the dugout, Kemp adopted the sonorous tone of a broadcaster.
“It’s a beautiful day in Philadelphia . . . “ Kemp intoned.
“It is a beautiful day, Matt!” Roberts replied.
“ . . . Not!” Kemp said.
While the Dodgers took batting practice, Utley accepted adulation. Fans in the crowd held signs that said things like “My Parents Named Me Chase After #26.” A local radio station commissioned an oversized thank-you card; Utley grimaced in the form of a smile during a photograph with the card. Utley took a curtain call before the game even began, when the crowd gave him a standing ovation during introductions.
This was not Utley’s first time back in Philadelphia. Yet unlike when he visited in 2016 and 2017, the Phillies offered their fans more than a chance to gaze upon a familiar player in a rival’s uniform. Philadelphia entered the day in first place, a game ahead of their fellow upstarts in Atlanta in the National League East, with former Dodgers farm director Gabe Kapler in the manager’s chair and a talented young pitching staff leading the way.
Eflin, a 24-year-old right-hander, was part of that cohort. He ended up in Philadelphia in the interwoven trades which brought Yasmani Grandal and Jimmy Rollins, among others, to the Dodgers before the 2015 season. Eflin carried a 3.12 earned-run average to the mound. The Dodgers set about sullying that number.
Max Muncy bested Eflin in the third at-bat of the game. Muncy fouled off a trio of two-strike pitches as the count ran full. Eflin pumped a 96-mph fastball down the middle. Muncy volleyed the baseball into the bushes just beyond center field.
The solo shot had only spent a few moments among the shrubbery when another homer took flight. Yasmani Grandal bashed a belt-high, flattened-out two-seam fastball over the left-center fence.
Another blast preceded Utley’s arrival to the plate in the second. Chris Taylor came up to start the inning. Taylor hit an opposite-field solo shot on another mid-90s fastball at the waist. The discontent among the fans morphed into adoration when Utley walked toward the batter’s box.
The public-address system blared Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir,” Utley’s long-time walk-up music. On cue, the crowd rose to its feet. The ovation lasted 52 seconds. Utley doffed his cap and revealed his graying mane. Then he lifted a flyball to the warning track in center field. The crowd groaned when it fell for an out, then jumped up for another standing ovation.
The Phillies matched Taylor’s homer in the bottom of the second when Franco took Stripling deep. By the time Utley returned to the plate in the third, Eflin had fled the game. Kapler removed him with the bases loaded after 75 pitches. Into the fray stepped reliever Yacksel Rios, who induced a groundout by Utley to strand three runners.
The Dodgers added a fourth homer in the fourth inning. Joc Pederson smoked a 96-mph fastball from Rios. The ball was clocked at 112.7 mph as it crashed into the right-field seats.
With Stripling on the mound, the three-run advantage looked safe. Stripling had not given up more than four runs in any of his 14 previous starts. Yet the Phillies stressed him throughout the early going. He stood at 73 pitches after four innings, and looked unlikely to reach the sixth. He couldn’t even complete the fifth.
The rally started at the bottom of the lineup. Jorge Alfaro, the Phillies’ catcher and No. 8 hitter, smacked a single. A double by Jesmuel Valentin, a former Dodgers farmhand, added to Stripling’s burden. Stripling struck out leadoff man Carlos Santana to set the stage for Hoskins.
With the count at 2-2, Stripling tried to bury a curveball. The pitch hovered for too long. Hoskins maintained his balance and destroyed it. Stripling walked all the way to the third base line as Hoskins rounded the bases. He probably figured he could have walked straight into the dugout.
Instead, Roberts left him. Warming in the bullpen was left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup. Herrera bats from the left side, but has been more productive against left-handed pitchers in 2018. Roberts trusted his All-Star. Stripling elevated a 91-mph fastball. Herrera swatted it into the Phillies bullpen to give his club the lead.
Machado evened the game in the seventh. He cracked a one-out triple off former Baltimore teammate Tommy Hunter. Ninety feet away from the plate, he sprinted home on a shallow flyout by Muncy. Machado beat the throw from Herrera by inches.