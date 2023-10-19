NLCS: Ketel Marte hits walk-off single as D-backs beat Phillies and close to 2-1 series

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte hits a walk-off single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NLCS in Phoenix on Thursday.

Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Thursday and close to 2-1 in the NL Championship Series.

On the verge of falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, Arizona tied the score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI double in the seventh.

Gurriel opened the ninth with a leadoff walk off Craig Kimbrel, stole second and took third on Pavin Smith’s infield single.

Gurriel was thrown out at the plate by shortstop Trea Turner on Emmanuel Rivera’s hard-hit grounder as the Phillies played the infield in. Geraldo Perdomo walked after falling behind 1-2 in the count and Marte — one of the few Diamondbacks who has looked comfortable at the plate this series — hit a liner that fell in front of center fielder Johan Rojas, sending the D-backs onto the field in celebration.

It was the third postseason walk-off win for the Diamondbacks. Marte has a 12-game postseason hitting streak.

Bryce Harper had put the Phillies ahead in the seventh when he scored on Ryan Thompson’s wild pitch.

Defending NL champion Philadelphia had opened the postseason 7-1 and and outscored the Diamondbacks 15-3 over two games at Citizens Bank Park, hitting six homers.

After throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series clincher, Pfaadt struck out nine and allowed two hits against the Phillies with a mid-90s fastball and a nifty sweeper that had hitters chasing.

Pfaadt combined with Andrew Saalfrank, Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald on a three-hitter. Sewald, who got the win, stranded Harper on second in the ninth when Alec Bohm took a called third strike.

Philadelphia’s Ranger Suárez gave up three hits and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings, leaving after Marte’s leadoff double in the sixth. Suarez’s 0.94 ERA is the lowest in a pitcher’s first eight career postseason appearances.

Harper walked against Saalfrank starting the seventh and Bohm followed with an infield single against Thompson. Bryson Stott grounded into a double play as Harper took third, and Thompson yanked an 0-1 slider that swerved over the left-handed batter’s box and bounced to the backstop. The ball rebounded to catcher Gabriel Montero, whose too-late throw sailed past the pitcher covering the plate as Harper slid headfirst.

Arizona had been scoreless for 17 innings until the seventh. Tommy Pham singled off Orion Kerkering and Gurriel doubled down into the left-field corner. Smith singled to put runners at the corners but José Alvarado got Rivera to ground into a double play and Perdomo grounded out.