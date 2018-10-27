Eduardo Nunez has a rough time in Game 3

Nunez sacrificed his whole body to keep the Red Sox in the game. He tumbled into the seats to secure a foul ball in the bottom of the 13th inning — that one at least gifted the Dodgers an extra base on the way to tying the score — and charged in from third base to grab an infield popup for the first out of the 16th inning. In his chase, he tripped over the mound and beached himself like a whale on the grass.