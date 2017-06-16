Dodgers' Alex Wood and Joc Pederson team up to beat the Reds 3-1

Alex Wood completed eight innings for only the second time as a Dodger, quieting the Reds in a 3-1 victory. Wood missed the chance for a shutout when he gave up a home run to Cincinnati catcher Devin Mesoraco in the eighth. Otherwise, Wood kept his defenders busy and his opponents frustrated. He struck out five and permitted four hits.

Joc Pederson homered for the third time this season. He scored two runs. Wood drove in Pederson in the eighth with a two-out knock.

Pederson provided Wood a lead in the second inning. The Dodgers had chased Reds starter Tim Adleman after five innings when he started at Dodger Stadium on June 11. Adleman looked sharper on Friday, but he could not keep the Dodgers off the scoreboard. When he tried an inside fastball with a 2-1 count, Pederson lifted a two-out solo shot over the right-field fence. Pederson had not hit a homer run since May 21, two days before he concussed himself by colliding into Yasiel Puig in the outfield.

The Dodgers added another run in the third. An excellent throw by Reds outfielder Adam Duvall threatened a third run. Duvall scooped up a two-out double to left by Chris Taylor and flung the ball toward the plate. Running from second, Justin Turner scored with ease. But Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez took the relay from Duvall and cut Cody Bellinger down at the plate.

Wood completed the first four innings with 43 pitches. He tip-toed around a leadoff double in the second. He retired eight batters in a row heading into the fifth.

Once there, Wood defused another jam. He created the trouble by drilling Suarez in the back with a fastball. Two batters later, former Dodger Jose Peraza chipped a single. The Reds placed two runners on base for the first time all evening. The pair would not remain there long.

Wood flipped an 0-1 curveball to Mesoraco. A grounder skidded across the grass back toward the mound. Wood reached out to snatch it up, spun toward second base and started the inning-ending, 1-4-3 double play.

The lead grew to three in the eighth. Pederson took a two-out walk. With Wood due up a batter later, backup catcher Austin Barnes took his place in the on-deck circle as Yasiel Puig faced reliever Drew Storen. Puig managed to take a walk, and the Reds called manager Dave Roberts’ bluff. Wood would hit for himself.

The result did not disappoint. Storen threw a fastball at Wood’s waist. The swing was late, but with enough bat speed to shoot a groundball down the first-base line. The single brought Pederson home.

