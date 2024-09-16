Yoshinobu Yamamoto bends but doesn’t break as Dodgers split series vs. Braves

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during the first inning of a 9-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Monday. Yamamoto gave up four hits and struck out three over four innings in his second start since returning from injury.

Last week, Yoshinobu Yamamoto looked almost unhittable in his long-awaited return from the injured list.

In Monday night’s encore at Truist Park, the rookie Japanese right-hander had to be unbreakable instead.

In all four of Yamamoto’s innings against the Atlanta Braves, the leadoff man reached base. All four times, they eventually made it to third.

But, in a 9-0 Dodgers’ win that secured a four-game series split, Yamamoto managed to escape each jam, pitching four scoreless innings in another encouraging sign for his October prospects.

Yamamoto was not as crisp Monday as he was in his return from the injured list last week against the Chicago Cubs, when he struck out eight batters and gave up just a lone unearned run in his first start in three months after battling a strained rotator cuff.

Against the Braves, Yamamoto didn’t replicate his nearly perfect fastball command, contributing to a couple of first-inning walks. He sprayed more off-speed pitches, leaving him routinely behind the count. He also only averaged around 95-96 mph with his heater, a tick down from his adrenaline-fueled return six days prior, while giving up four hits (three of them for extra bases).

Yet, every time his back was against the wall, Yamamoto found a way to respond.

With runners on the corners in the first, he induced a weak ground ball to end the inning. After a leadoff double from Sean Murphy in the second inning and a leadoff triple from Ramon Laureano in the fourth, Yamamoto retired the next three batters both times.

The only time the pitcher needed some help was in the third. Following a leadoff single from Michael Harris II, Jorge Soler hit a double to deep center that had Harris trying to score from first. From second base, however, Kiké Hernández made a perfect, tumbling relay throw to the plate, completing half a front flip to gun down Harris in a momentum-shifting sequence.

Baseball beauty!



The @Dodgers combine for a perfect relay to get the out at home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aYhSdxsFBo — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2024

At the plate, the Dodgers were in full factory mode, manufacturing their first six runs of the game on just three hits.

Miguel Rojas scored off a leadoff walk in the third, avoiding a double-play at second base, stealing third and then getting a good jump on a wild pitch from Braves starter Max Fried to score.

Tommy Edman and Rojas both scored in the fifth inning after hitting a double and single, respectively, to lead off the frame.

Then, the Dodgers hung a six-spot against Atlanta’s bullpen in the seventh, playing more small ball until Freddie Freeman broke things open with a three-run homer over the short wall down the left field line.

The win moved the Dodgers four games clear of the second-place San Diego Padres (who had yet to finish their game Monday night) in the National League West, lowering their magic number to clinch the division crown to nine.

But more importantly, it offered another blueprint of how they could potentially win games in October, with a Yamamoto-led template almost certain to be required for the team to make a serious World Series run.

Yamamoto is not without limitations.

He is still in build-up mode, limited to only 72 pitches Monday as he continues to regain stamina after his time on the IL.

He has also been extremely selective with his use of the slider — a pitch known to give him arm troubles during his time in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league — throwing it only three times Monday while mixing in more cutters instead.

Before the game, Roberts also confirmed that Yamamoto will not pitch on regular four days’ rest in any of his remaining regular season starts; continuing the trend of five days off or more between starts that he was accustomed to in Japan. It is unlikely that Yamamoto, who has not pitched on four days’ rest all season, would do so in the playoffs either.

“It’s kind of where we’re at,” Roberts said. “We’ve got to figure out how best to keep him fresh, sharp, prepared, number one. Then number two, fill in the pieces. Shoot, I’d love to have four guys that can go on short rest or regular rest. But it’s just not feasible.”

Indeed, the Dodgers’ pitching staff is not in the place they hoped it would be at this point of the year.

Tyler Glasnow’s season is over because of a sprained elbow. Gavin Stone is almost certain to remain sidelined himself because of shoulder inflammation, though he still plans to try and start catch play again this week. Clayton Kershaw’s status is also unclear as he continues to battle his toe injury.

But, the Dodgers still have Jack Flaherty, their top trade deadline acquisition. They’re optimistic about Walker Buehler, a tested postseason pitcher who has looked better in recent weeks. And most of all, they have Yamamoto, who backed up his big return from injury with an equally auspicious, if not equally dominant, second act.