Dodgers prospect Jose De Leon will have to wait for next opportunity

A promising debut from Dodgers rookie Jose De Leon impressed Manager Dave Roberts, but De Leon’s future in the rotation looks unclear. The Dodgers do not know when De Leon will start again as they wait for veteran Scott Kazmir to complete a rehabilitation outing Wednesday at triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kazmir landed on the disabled list late last month after conceding to a lengthy bout of nick stiffness. The Dodgers are hopeful that two weeks of rest will allow him to properly complete his delivery. Until the team has a better idea of Kazmir’s readiness, De Leon will remain on the shelf.

“It’s up in the air because of Kazmir,” Roberts said before Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Obviously, Jose threw the ball well.”

Added Roberts, “Jose did a lot for himself and reinforced that confidence we have in him. But we’ll see.”

De Leon struck out nine and walked none Sunday against the San Diego Padres. He gave up four runs in five innings, though one was unearned and two resulted from one misplaced fastball to Padres infielder Yangervis Solarte. De Leon had dominated the Pacific Coast League during the month before his promotion.

With Clayton Kershaw set to pitch Friday and Kazmir approaching a return, the composition of the rotation is starting to take shape. Rich Hill will start Saturday, Kenta Maeda on Sunday. Outside of that foursome, there is a sizable pool of contenders for the fifth spot.

Rookies Ross Stripling and Brock Stewart will start against the Diamondbacks this week. The class-A hitters from Modesto pounded Brandon McCarthy in a rehabilitation outing with Rancho Cucamonga on Monday. McCarthy gave up 10 runs in four innings. On the plus side, only five of the runs were earned and he issued only one walk. McCarthy appeared unable to throw strikes before being shut down because of a hip issue.

Brett Anderson,vexed by a blister on his left hand, does not appear to be an option. Bud Norris looks bound for the bullpen. Julio Urias is currently assigned to bullpen duty after pitching 113 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers also expect Alex Wood (elbow impingement) to rejoin the team as a reliever within the next two weeks. Wood threw a bullpen session Monday and will pitch in a simulated game this week, Roberts said.

SHORT HOPS

The Dodgers recalled left-handed reliever Luis Avilan, who had been finishing a 10-day option period in the minors. With Adam Liberatore struggling since returning from the disabled list, the Dodgers are looking for left-handed options in the bullpen for the final weeks of the season. ...Pedro Baez, optioned to double-A Tulsa last week, is expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Tuesday.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes