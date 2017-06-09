Justin Turner, Luis Avilan return to Dodgers lineup

Inactive since suffering a strained hamstring on May 18, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner rejoined the lineup on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

The team has struggled offensively without Turner, who returned to the third spot in the batting order.

“I’m just happy that I’m feeling good, feeling 100%,” Turner said.

Turner went through an intense simulated game on Wednesday to test his hamstring. He felt less soreness than he expected on Thursday morning, which left him encouraged about his ability to avoid a recurrence of the injury.

With Turner back, Logan Forsythe returned to second base. Manager Dave Roberts expects Forsythe to have the majority of the team’s starts at that position. He will get occasional relief from Chase Utley and Chris Taylor.

Taylor has established himself as the primary center fielder, though he will also play at second base and third base. Joc Pederson (concussion) is expected to require at least a week on his rehabilitation assignment, which began on Friday.

Avilan up, Romo shut down

Turner was not the only Dodger to return on Friday. The team activated left-handed reliever Luis Avilan, who had been absent since late May because of triceps soreness.

Avilan took the place of right-handed reliever Sergio Romo. The Dodgers placed him on the 10-day disabled list because of a left-ankle sprain.

Romo had not pitched since June 4. Romo has had trouble finding a consistent role in the bullpen and has remained prone to giving up home runs. His ERA is a career-worst 6.41.

Eibner might pitch

The Dodgers optioned outfielder Brett Eibner to triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the roster for Turner.

Eibner threw several bullpen sessions while with the big league club, and Roberts indicated the team will create an opportunity to use him as a reliever in the minors.

“It would be nice to get him an inning there before here,” Roberts said. “That is the plan. I don’t know when that will occur, but I know that is on the radar.”

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes