Chargers trade up in Round 2 to get Georgia receiver they coveted

The Chargers had to replace their starting receivers from last season and started by drafting Georgia’s Ladd McConkey.

The Chargers started Day 2 of the NFL draft Friday by getting receiving help, selecting Georgia’s Ladd McConkney with the second pick of the second round, the 34th selection overall. The Chargers made a deal with New England to swap their fifth pick for the Patriots’ second pick of the round in order to make the selection.

Ladd McConkey — wide receiver

6 feet, 186 pounds, Georgia, Round 2, Pick 34

Notable: In 2023, McConkey won the Wuerffel Trophy for community service and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is known as “the Academic Heisman.” He also was named to the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team for his community service work.

Last season: He appeared in nine games with one start, finishing with 30 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns. McConkey missed the start of the season with a back injury and also hurt his ankle late in the year.

Advertisement

Why the Chargers drafted him: After trading Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams in March because of salary-cap issues, the Chargers had a significant need at wide receiver. Somewhat undersized, McConkey is known for his quickness off the line of scrimmage and open-field speed. He ran a 4.39-second 40 at the combine. His potential was enough that the Chargers traded with New England to move up three spots in the second round to draft him.