Dodgers could place Cody Bellinger on disabled list while he recovers from sprained ankle

After keeping rookie star Cody Bellinger out of the lineup the last three games, the Dodgers are “leaning toward” placing him on the disabled list as he recovers from spraining his right ankle last Saturday, manager Dave Roberts said.

“The cost of trying to get him through it versus the upside, I just think it’s smart to be on the cautious side,” Roberts said.

Bellinger hurt his ankle while jumping to catch a ball near the warning track at Comerica Park in Detroit. The team initially described the injury as “mild,” but Bellinger’s ankle remained swollen through the weekend.

His gait has improved in recent days. The limp he had Sunday morning was replaced by a steadier stride on Tuesday as he walked through the clubhouse at PNC Park to take swings indoors.

“That’s still a controlled setting, and there’s still swelling,” Roberts said. “With him, being such a dynamic player, violent with the swing — and then the lateral [movement], haven’t tested that.”

With Bellinger out, Adrian Gonzalez remains in the lineup at first base. Bellinger had shifted to the outfield to make room for Gonzalez’s return from the disabled list last Friday. He appeared in right field on only four occasions for the Dodgers before the injury.

