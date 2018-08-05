Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig sidelined with oblique issue

Yasiel Puig re-aggravated the oblique injury that sidelined him in July, which kept him out of Sunday’s series finale against Houston and raised the specter of possibly another stint on the disabled list.
“It’s still bothering him a little bit,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “You can see him wincing a little bit with some swings.”
Puig injured himself while swinging the bat on July 8. He missed three weeks. He returned July 28 and homered in his first game back. He has hit three home runs since his return, but is still dealing with symptoms.
Roberts indicated the Dodgers hope to avoid having Puig sidelined for 10 days again, but the team could not rule it out.
“Seeing the time that we took prior, and for him to come back and still not have it behind us, is a little cause for concern,” Roberts said. “Hopefully it’s all dissipated by Tuesday. But probably unlikely.
“There’s some thoughts, so we want to make sure he’s right, finishing up this season.”
Matt Kemp also received a day off because of a sore ankle. Kemp fouled a ball off his leg on Saturday and picked up a bruise. Roberts described Kemp as “a little sore” and indicated the training staff had prescribed Kemp two days of rest, hoping he could return on Tuesday in Oakland.
Ryu getting closer to return
Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his second rehab start this week as he recovers from a torn groin muscle. Ryu lasted four innings while pitching for class-A Rancho Cucamonga last Thursday. Roberts said Ryu would throw five innings and 60 pitches for double-A Tulsa on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The team had initially planned for Ryu to make four starts before the team activated him. Without an opening in the starting rotation, the Dodgers do not need to rush Ryu back.
“We’re taking it start by start,” Roberts said.
Short hops
Rich Hill will start on Tuesday, with Clayton Kershaw scheduled for Wednesday as the Dodgers embark on a two-game series against the Athletics. Hill pitched for Oakland in 2016 before the Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline.