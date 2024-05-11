Advertisement
Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani pulled from Dodgers lineup due to tightness in his back

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his groundout during the seventh inning against the Padres
The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani watches his groundout during the seventh inning of the team’s win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Ohtani was pulled from the lineup after the play.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
SAN DIEGO — 

Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani was removed early from Saturday’s win over the San Diego Padres because “his back tightened up,” according to manager Dave Roberts.

While Roberts said his immediate concern level was “minimal,” he was leaning toward giving the club’s $700-million offseason signing the day off Sunday. The Dodgers are planning to see how Ohtani feels Sunday morning before making a decision.

Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk in the Dodgers’ 5-0 win, recording his final out on a seemingly routine two-hopper to the pitcher in the seventh inning.

When Ohtani’s spot in the order came in the ninth, however, Kiké Hernández walked to the plate as a pinch-hitter.

“I got word before his fourth at-bat that his back tightened up,” Roberts said. “Being 5-0, we didn’t want to push it. So we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow.”

Through a Dodgers public relations official, Ohtani declined to speak to reporters.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.

Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

