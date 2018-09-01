Dave Roberts lays out plan on how Dodgers will use new reliever Ryan Madson

The team intends to use Madson in high-leverage situations, manager Dave Roberts said. Madson was available because Washington has plummeted out of the playoff race. Madson played a role in that tumble. He has a 5.28 earned-run average this season, and struggled earlier this month while pitching with lumbar nerve irritation. His fastball sat at 95 mph when he returned from the disabled list earlier this week, but he has given up three home runs in his last seven appearances.