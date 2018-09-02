Crib sheets are an old baseball tradition. Just ask Orel Hershiser

The arrival of Ryan Madson in trade has not swayed the Dodgers from their reluctance to anoint an eighth-inning bridge to closer Kenley Jansen. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team would mix and match Madson, Scott Alexander, Caleb Ferguson and Kenta Maeda in the late innings based on the opposing hitters, not in the interest of developing a predictable relay team to Jansen. “They’re all sort of matchup-based,” Roberts said .… However, with those late-inning choices, the Dodgers have kept Stripling on the disabled list for an additional 10 days until he can build up to pitch multiple innings, or even start if needed. Stripling now is expected to be activated next weekend .… The Dodgers called up catcher Rocky Gale from triple-A Oklahoma City. Roberts said Gale would be used as a third catcher, and Kyle Farmer, who had that role last September, would be used more as right-handed pinch-hitter. Farmer last caught at Oklahoma City on Aug. 14. He has been used at shortstop, third base, designated hitter, pinch-hitter and pinch-runner since then .… Roberts and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo shared a few pregame moments with Gary Adams, who coached both men at UCLA. Roberts presented Adams with Dodgers caps that he said Adams could wear when Lovullo was not around.