Dodgers surprised to hear Scherzer not pitching finale against Rockies

Dave Roberts found out Max Scherzer wasn’t starting for the Washington Nationals on Sunday like most people: on Twitter. It came as a surprise. The Dodgers departed AT&T Park after a playoff-berth-clinching celebration believing Scherzer, the two-time defending National League Cy Young Award winner, would pitch against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
The Dodgers cared because they’re tied with the Rockies atop the National League West. A win Sunday over the San Francisco Giants combined with a Rockies loss gives the Dodgers their sixth straight division title. Scherzer boosted the chances for that scenario. Instead, Erick Fedde, a rookie with a 5.24 ERA will start for Washington at Coors Field.
Roberts had no inkling that a change was in order. He said the Dodgers “might’ve handled things a little differently” if they knew Scherzer wasn’t pitching.
“I think that they made a decision and we still have to go out there and win ourselves,” Roberts said. “Who they decide to pitch, that’s not up to us.”
Scherzer had said he would start if the game had playoff implications, but on Sunday Nationals Manager Dave Martinez told reporters Scherzer, who has thrown more pitches than anyone in the majors this season, was scratched because both the Rockies and Dodgers had already clinched postseason berths.
Starting Scherzer, of course, would not have ensured anything. Scherzer owns a 5.88 ERA in five career starts at Coors Field. The last time he pitched there, in 2016, he allowed four runs in four innings. He has been vulnerable there. Fedde has never pitched at Coors Field.
Further, the Dodgers need to beat the Giants if they’re going to clinch the division crown Sunday. They’ll try to do so with Rich Hill, not Walker Buehler, on the mound. Buehler was originally slated to start, but Los Angeles made the switch late Saturday night, saving Buehler for either a tiebreaker game on Monday or the Wild Card Game on Tuesday.
“We feel good about [Hill] on extra rest,” Roberts said. “We feel good about this matchup. So we’re in a no-lose situation but that’s what we felt. “
If the Dodgers and Rockies both win or lose Sunday, the clubs will play a tiebreaker for the NL West title Monday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch would be scheduled for 1:09 p.m. The Dodgers would prefer to clinch on Sunday, and they know their chances would’ve been higher with Scherzer on the mound in Denver.
“Honestly, I just don’t want to put too much thought into what they did or didn’t do,” Roberts said. “Ideally, obviously, everyone knows that what would give them a better chance to win. We understand that. But, again, their decision. You have to respect it. You don’t have to like it or agree with it, but you have to respect it.”