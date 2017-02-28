Dodgers cruise past Rockies, 14-3

The Dodgers beat the Rockies, 14-3, on Tuesday giving them a 3-1 record in Catcus League play.

DODGERS 14, ROCKIES 3

AT THE PLATE: Andre Ethier should not have happy memories of Salt River Fields. On his last trip to this park, last March, he fouled a pitch off his leg and created a fracture that lingered throughout 2016. On his first visit back, now pronounced healthy after missing all but September and October last year, he launched a solo home run as part of a five-run fifth inning for the Dodgers. “He ended on a good note, got a homer, I think he’s got a good taste in his mouth now,” Manager Dave Roberts said . . .

Henry Ramos, a 24-year-old outfielder who had spent the previous seven years in Boston’s farm system, supplied a second-inning jolt. Ramos hit a three-run homer off Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland. Ramos batted .247 at triple-A Pawtucket last season.

ON THE MOUND: In his first Cactus League outing, Yaisel Sierra struck out three during two scoreless innings. Sierra, a 25-year-old Cuban, experienced a rocky transition in 2016. Four months after signing him to a six-year, $30-million contract, the Dodgers outrighed him from the 40-man roster. Working as a reliever, Sierra posted a 4.30 earned-run average with double-A Tulsa. He looked sharp against the Rockies on Tuesday. “The sinker was explosive, late in the zone with a lot of depth,” Roberts said. “He had a punch-out with the slider. So really effective, got a couple ground balls. It was good.”

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers’ pitching schedule is starting to come into focus. Scott Kazmir will start on Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants, with Hyun-Jin Ryu scheduled for either a bullpen session or a third round of live batting practice in the afternoon. Clayton Kershaw will make his second start of the spring Thursday against Cleveland. With a split-squad day slated Friday, Rich Hill will pitch against Kansas City at Camelback Ranch, while Brandon McCarthy will make his spring debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes