Dodgers cruise past Rockies, 14-3

The Dodgers beat the Rockies, 14-3, on Tuesday giving them a 3-1 record in Catcus League play.
DODGERS 14, ROCKIES 3
AT THE PLATE: Andre Ethier should not have happy memories of Salt River Fields. On his last trip to this park, last March, he fouled a pitch off his leg and created a fracture that lingered throughout 2016. On his first visit back, now pronounced healthy after missing all but September and October last year, he launched a solo home run as part of a five-run fifth inning for the Dodgers. “He ended on a good note, got a homer, I think he’s got a good taste in his mouth now,” Manager Dave Roberts said . . .
Henry Ramos, a 24-year-old outfielder who had spent the previous seven years in Boston’s farm system, supplied a second-inning jolt. Ramos hit a three-run homer off Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland. Ramos batted .247 at triple-A Pawtucket last season.
ON THE MOUND: In his first Cactus League outing, Yaisel Sierra struck out three during two scoreless innings. Sierra, a 25-year-old Cuban, experienced a rocky transition in 2016. Four months after signing him to a six-year, $30-million contract, the Dodgers outrighed him from the 40-man roster. Working as a reliever, Sierra posted a 4.30 earned-run average with double-A Tulsa. He looked sharp against the Rockies on Tuesday. “The sinker was explosive, late in the zone with a lot of depth,” Roberts said. “He had a punch-out with the slider. So really effective, got a couple ground balls. It was good.”
EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers’ pitching schedule is starting to come into focus. Scott Kazmir will start on Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants, with Hyun-Jin Ryu scheduled for either a bullpen session or a third round of live batting practice in the afternoon. Clayton Kershaw will make his second start of the spring Thursday against Cleveland. With a split-squad day slated Friday, Rich Hill will pitch against Kansas City at Camelback Ranch, while Brandon McCarthy will make his spring debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes