Dodgers vs. World Series winners

Depending on the outcome of tonight’s game against Colorado, the Dodgers will be either 1-12 or 2-11 over their last 13 games, but still have the best record in baseball. Here’s a look at how the Dodgers compares with the last 10 World Series winners when it comes to worst stretches over 13 games, longest losing streaks and September/October regular-season record:

2017 Dodgers (92-47)

Days in first place: 87

Largest lead: 21 games

Most games over .500: 55

Longest losing streak: six (or seven if they lose Thursday)

Worst 13-game stretch: 2-11 or 1-12 depending on outcome of Thursday (Aug. 26-Sept. 7)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 1-7 or 2-6, depending on Thursday

2016 Chicago Cubs (103-58)

Days in first place: 180

Largest lead: 19 games

Most games over .500: 45

Longest losing streak: five

Worst 13-game stretch: 4-9 (June 30-July 16)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 18-11

2015 Kansas City Royals (95-67)

Days in first place: 164

Largest lead: 14 1/2 games

Most games over .500: 31

Longest losing streak: four

Worst 13-game stretch: 4-9 (Aug. 30-Sept. 13)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 15-17

2014 San Francisco Giants (88-74, wild-card team)

Days in first place: 96

Largest lead: 10 games

Most games over .500: 22

Longest losing streak: six

Worst 13-game stretch: 3-10 (June 9-June 23)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 13-12

2013 Boston Red Sox (97-65)

Days in first place: 164

Largest lead: 9 1/2 games

Most games over .500: 34

Longest losing streak: three

Worst 13-game stretch: 4-9 (April 30-May 14)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 16-9

2012 San Francisco Giants (94-68)

Days in first place: 94

Largest lead: 11 games

Most games over .500: 27

Longest losing streak: five

Worst 13-game stretch: 5-8 (July 22-Aug. 6)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 20-10

2011 St. Louis Cardinals (90-72)

Days in first place: 73

Largest lead: 3 1/2 games

Most games over .500: 18

Longest losing streak: seven

Worst 13-game stretch: 3-10 (June 8-22)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 18-8

2010 San Francisco Giants (92-70)

Days in first place: 38

Largest lead: 3 games

Most games over .500: 23

Longest losing streak: seven

Worst 13-game stretch: 3-10 (June 19-July 2)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 19-10

2009 New York Yankees (103-59)

Days in first place: 91

Largest lead: 10 1/2 games

Most games over .500: 46

Longest losing streak: five

Worst 13-game stretch: 4-9 (April 24-May 7)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 20-10

2008 Philadelphia Phillies (92-70)

Days in first place: 95

Largest lead: 4 games

Most games over .500: 22

Longest losing streak: six

Worst 13-game stretch: 3-10 (June 10-24)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 17-8

2007 Boston Red Sox (96-66)

Days in first place: 172

Largest lead: 11 1/2 games

Most games over .500: 31

Longest losing streak: four

Worst 13-game stretch: 5-8 (May 30-June 13)

Record in Sept./Oct.: 16-11

Source: baseball-reference.com

