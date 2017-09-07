Dodgers vs. World Series winners

Depending on the outcome of tonight’s game against Colorado, the Dodgers will be either 1-12 or 2-11 over their last 13 games, but still have the best record in baseball. Here’s a look at how the Dodgers compares with the last 10 World Series winners when it comes to worst stretches over 13 games, longest losing streaks and September/October regular-season record:
2017 Dodgers (92-47)
Days in first place: 87
Largest lead: 21 games
Most games over .500: 55
Longest losing streak: six (or seven if they lose Thursday)
Worst 13-game stretch: 2-11 or 1-12 depending on outcome of Thursday (Aug. 26-Sept. 7)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 1-7 or 2-6, depending on Thursday
2016 Chicago Cubs (103-58)
Days in first place: 180
Largest lead: 19 games
Most games over .500: 45
Longest losing streak: five
Worst 13-game stretch: 4-9 (June 30-July 16)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 18-11
2015 Kansas City Royals (95-67)
Days in first place: 164
Largest lead: 14 1/2 games
Most games over .500: 31
Longest losing streak: four
Worst 13-game stretch: 4-9 (Aug. 30-Sept. 13)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 15-17
2014 San Francisco Giants (88-74, wild-card team)
Days in first place: 96
Largest lead: 10 games
Most games over .500: 22
Longest losing streak: six
Worst 13-game stretch: 3-10 (June 9-June 23)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 13-12
2013 Boston Red Sox (97-65)
Days in first place: 164
Largest lead: 9 1/2 games
Most games over .500: 34
Longest losing streak: three
Worst 13-game stretch: 4-9 (April 30-May 14)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 16-9
2012 San Francisco Giants (94-68)
Days in first place: 94
Largest lead: 11 games
Most games over .500: 27
Longest losing streak: five
Worst 13-game stretch: 5-8 (July 22-Aug. 6)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 20-10
2011 St. Louis Cardinals (90-72)
Days in first place: 73
Largest lead: 3 1/2 games
Most games over .500: 18
Longest losing streak: seven
Worst 13-game stretch: 3-10 (June 8-22)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 18-8
2010 San Francisco Giants (92-70)
Days in first place: 38
Largest lead: 3 games
Most games over .500: 23
Longest losing streak: seven
Worst 13-game stretch: 3-10 (June 19-July 2)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 19-10
2009 New York Yankees (103-59)
Days in first place: 91
Largest lead: 10 1/2 games
Most games over .500: 46
Longest losing streak: five
Worst 13-game stretch: 4-9 (April 24-May 7)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 20-10
2008 Philadelphia Phillies (92-70)
Days in first place: 95
Largest lead: 4 games
Most games over .500: 22
Longest losing streak: six
Worst 13-game stretch: 3-10 (June 10-24)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 17-8
2007 Boston Red Sox (96-66)
Days in first place: 172
Largest lead: 11 1/2 games
Most games over .500: 31
Longest losing streak: four
Worst 13-game stretch: 5-8 (May 30-June 13)
Record in Sept./Oct.: 16-11
Source: baseball-reference.com
Twitter: @latimeshouston