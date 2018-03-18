Dodgers lose 5-2 to White Sox in spring-training game

ON THE MOUND: Spring-training statistics mean little, but Hyun-Jin Ryu's Cactus League earned-run average rose to 14.92 after he gave up five runs and seven hits in three innings. He said he felt fine and is working on his curve by using it more than he might in a regular-season game. … Closer Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect inning and has retired all six batters he faced this spring. … Reliever Pedro Baez balked twice in a scoreless inning.