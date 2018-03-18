Dodgers lose 5-2 to White Sox in spring-training game

The Dodgers lost 5-2 to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Camelback Ranch. They are 11-11 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: Infielder Chase Utley hit his first home run this spring. He went hitless in his first 11 Cactus League at-bats but is hitting .350 (seven for 20) since then. … Catcher Yasmani Grandal had two hits and a walk; he's batting .313. Austin Barnes, who supplanted Grandal as the Dodgers' primary catcher in the 2017 postseason, is batting .136.
ON THE MOUND: Spring-training statistics mean little, but Hyun-Jin Ryu's Cactus League earned-run average rose to 14.92 after he gave up five runs and seven hits in three innings. He said he felt fine and is working on his curve by using it more than he might in a regular-season game. … Closer Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect inning and has retired all six batters he faced this spring. … Reliever Pedro Baez balked twice in a scoreless inning.
EXTRA BASES: Jansen was relaxing after his outing in the Dodgers' clubhouse, where the White Sox broadcast was on the television. One of the White Sox broadcasters called Jansen "an out machine." Jansen hollered playfully at the television: "Stop jinxing me."
UP NEXT: Dodgers play a split-squad doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday: vs. the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch and vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Maryvale. Clayton Kershaw starts the Camelback Ranch game. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin