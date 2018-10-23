Advertisement

The all-time Boston Red Sox starting lineup

Houston Mitchell
By
Oct 23, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Ted Williams, left, and Carl Yastrzemski. (AP)

The Boston Red Sox began as the Boston Americans in 1901 and since then have gone on to win eight World Series and 13 league titles. Here’s one look at a team made up of the best players at each position in Red Sox history.

Catcher: Carlton Fisk (1969-80). The Red Sox just didn’t seem the same when he left for the White Sox. Easily their best catcher in history.

First base: Jimmie Foxx (1936-42). Hit .320 and slugged over .600 with the Red Sox. Had 50 homers, 175 RBIs in 1938.

Second base: Bobby Doerr (1937-51). Doerr was consistently good throughout his career and missed a year for military service.

Third base: Wade Boggs (1982-92). Won five batting titles and hit at least .357 in each of those years.

Shortstop: Johnny Pesky (1942, 46-52). Could have gone with Nomar, but they call it Pesky’s Pole for a reason.

Left field: Carl Yastrzemski (1961-87). You can’t have an all-time Red Sox team without Carl Yastrzemski.

Center field: Tris Speaker (1907-15). A truly great but almost forgotten hitter.

Right field: Dwight Evans (1972-90). Hit 379 home runs and won eight Gold Gloves. Steady and reliable.

Designated hitter: Ted Williams (1939-60). Not much has been written about this mystery man, but he’s the hands-down winner here.

Rotation

Cy Young (1901-08): He was so good, they named the award for best pitcher after him.

Roger Clemens (1984-96): Cy Young finished his career 192-112 with the Red Sox. Clemens finished 192-111.

Pedro Martinez (1998-2004): What is Delino DeShields doing these days?

Lefty Grove (1934-41): Spent the last eight seasons of his Hall of Fame career with Boston and led the AL in ERA four times.

Relievers

Dick Radatz (1962-66): The Monster struck out more than a batter an inning back when that was a rare feat.

Jonathan Papelbon (2005-11): Boston’s all-time saves leader. They haven’t had a lot of great long-term closers.

