Roberts throws Wood on the fire

The Red Sox were threatening to put the Dodgers away in Game 1 of the World Series. They held a one-run lead with runners on first and second. Baez was on the verge of putting out the fire after securing two strikeouts. But Roberts, playing the matchup game, decided to replace Baez with Alex Wood. Two pitches later, pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez was on a joyous sprint around the bases after roping a line drive just over the Green Monster and a raucous Fenway Park sniffed an 8-4 victory.