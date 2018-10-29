Disappointment reigns in the Dodgers clubhouse

From the moment they took control in Game 1, Dodgers relievers struggled to put out fires. Two of the five earned runs Clayton Kershaw was charged in the World Series opener crossed the plate with reliever Ryan Madson on the mound. Madson allowed three more inherited runners to score in Game 2 and another two in Game 4. The Dodgers bullpen, which had been charged seven earned runs during the first two rounds of the playoffs, also gave up 14 of its own runs in the World Series.