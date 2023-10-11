Another 100-win Dodgers season ends with a shocking NLDS loss

Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn stands on the mound between shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, and second baseman Mookie Betts just before being pulled in the third inning of a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLDS at Chase Field on Wednesday night. Lynn gave up four solo home runs in the third inning during the Dodgers’ season-ending loss.

Nine Dodgers stood frozen in disbelief.

Around them, 40,000-plus people at Chase Field erupted in cheers.

Facing elimination in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night, their backs against the wall following two home losses to start the postseason, the Dodgers crumbled for good in pitiful and, given their seasonlong pitching problems, predictable fashion.

In a jarring six-batter stretch during the bottom of the third, starting pitcher Lance Lynn gave up four solo home runs, the most in an inning in MLB postseason history.

What had been a scoreless contest suddenly turned into a four-run deficit.

And as the last long ball sailed out of the yard — a 109-mph laser from Arizona’s Gabriel Moreno, one pitch after he had another homer negated when the umpires agreed the ball had gone foul — the Dodgers’ fielders stood motionless around the diamond, seemingly resigned to an inevitable fate.

After another 100-win campaign, another division title and another year of hoping to reverse their checkered October history, the Dodgers’ 2023 season instead ended in another fizzle, their 4-2 loss completing a three-game sweep at the hands of the sixth-seeded Diamondbacks, who finished 16 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

The series marked the Dodgers’ first time being swept in the playoffs since the 2006 NLDS against the New York Mets.

It extended their postseason losing streak to six games, dating back to last year’s NLDS elimination by the San Diego Padres, the second-longest October skid in franchise history.

It unfolded exactly how the team had hoped to avoid — with a patchwork pitching plan collapsing under the weight of three bad starts, and a top-heavy offense unable to generate any impactful answer.

The starting pitching was the biggest problem, a fatal culprit in Game 1 (when Clayton Kershaw gave up six runs while getting one out) and Game 2 (when Bobby Miller surrendered three runs in his own poor first inning) that was only compounded by Lynn’s collapse in the third inning Wednesday.

Leading off the inning, No. 9 hitter Geraldo Perdomo clubbed a center-cut fastball from Lynn — the bargain-bin trade deadline acquisition who led the majors with 44 homers surrendered this season — to right.

One out later, Ketel Marte turned on an inside cutter for a 428-foot drive to right.

Then, in a dizzying sequence with two outs, Christian Walker and Moreno both went deep — Walker on an elevated cutter, and Moreno on a hanging slider one pitch after hooking another drive just foul of the right-field pole — that ball initially was ruled a home run before the umpires gathered and corrected the call.

In the series, the Dodgers’ three starters gave up 13 runs while collecting just 14 outs.

And once they fell behind 4-0 on Wednesday, the Dodgers never recovered.

Once again, their superstar duo of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman disappeared, going hitless in eight at-bats between them to finish the series a combined one for 21.

A pregame shake-up to the lineup failed to do much, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez going 0 for 4 after being bumped up to the No. 3 spot.

Mookie Betts walks back to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning against the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday night. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Even with the Diamondbacks starting rookie Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, and Pfaadt serving up fastballs over the heart of the plate, the Dodgers couldn’t capitalize in 4 1/3 scoreless innings against him. They scored just six runs in the three games.

The Dodgers did mount a brief rally in the seventh, stringing together four straight singles — including RBI hits from Chris Taylor and Kiké Hernández, who started in place of rookie James Outman — to cut the Arizona lead in half.

That was as close as they got. After a leadoff single from pinch-hitter Kolten Wong in the eighth, Betts, Freeman and Martinez were all retired chasing pitches out of the zone.

Then in the ninth, Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald cemented the Dodgers’ early elimination, their third NLDS exit in the last five years.

When the last out was recorded, sending a sold-out Chase Field into delirium again, the Dodgers quietly filed out of the dugout, retreated to their clubhouse and were left reconciling an increasingly common fate.

Once again, they’d come up short in October.

Once again, a long winter had arrived too soon.