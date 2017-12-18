Ducks can’t protect lead against Devils

Stefan Noesen scored on a rebound with 4 minutes 7 seconds to play and added an empty-net goal as New Jersey rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Ducks 5-3 on Monday night.

It was the first game between the teams since the late November trade that sent defenseman Sami Vatanen to the Devils for Adam Henrique.

Myles Wood had two goals, Jesper Bratt also scored and Brian Boyle had three assists as the Devils won their second straight game to start a six-game homestand. Cory Schneider had 21 saves and was helped by a goalpost on a shot by Rickard Rakell during a power play before Noesen, a former Duck, scored the go-ahead goal.

Henrique scored an outstanding goal and had an assist as the Ducks had their point-scoring streak ended at seven games. Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks. Ryan Miller had 29 saves in losing for the first time in regulation in eight tries this season.

Noesen put in his own rebound for his fourth goal of the season. His empty-net tally came after Schneider stopped Henrique in front after the Ducks pulled Miller.

“I think we stopped skating and then we stopped sharing the puck,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. “I thought we had opportunities to move the puck effectively in the second period and we didn’t.”

The Devils made Henrique feel welcome, putting a short tribute on the video scoreboard to celebrate his six-plus seasons in New Jersey.

“Nervous, anxious, excited,” Henrique said. “A little bit of everything came into it tonight. It was probably one of the longest games I’ve played, personally. I’m still disappointed to leave the points on the board.”