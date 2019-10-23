Advertisement
Blake Bolden was hired recently by the Kings as a scout. She is believed to be the the first black female professional scout in the NHL.
Eight trades, two negated contracts, and one coaching change later, the first phase of the Kings’ rebuilding process is complete.
When Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, Ducks goalie John Gibson wanted to honor the Lakers legend with his mask. He knew just who to contact.
Sonny Milano netted the game winner in overtime and finished with two goals, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
The Ducks won the distinction of making the most deals in the final hours before Monday’s NHL trade deadline while the Kings only made one trade.
The Ducks force overtime after scoring twice in the final minutes of regulation before Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore scores the winning goal.
Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown each scored for the Kings, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Connor McDavid the Edmonton Oilers from winning, 4-2.
Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina’s two injured netminders in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Tyler Madden is the newest potential piece of the Kings’ future, the biggest prospect they acquired in the trades leading up to the NHL deadline.
The 1980 U.S Olympic hockey team gathered in Las Vegas to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the ‘Miracle on Ice,’ and the stories remained riveting.
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin becomes only the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 or more goals.
Tyler Toffoli, Alec Martinez and Kyle Clifford, who all won two Stanley Cups with the Kings, and Ondrej Kase from the Ducks were among veterans traded.
Kings forward Martin Frk signs a two-year contract with the team as he continues to cement his place on the roster.
Pavel Francouz made 26 saves in his first NHL shutout, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 on Friday night.
The 2004 film ‘Miracle’ didn’t follow the script when it came to most hockey movies. It provided a dramatic retelling of one of the greatest Olympic moments.
