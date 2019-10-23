Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Blake Bolden continues her pioneering role in hockey as scout for Kings
Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks
Blake Bolden was hired recently by the Kings as a scout. She is believed to be the the first black female professional scout in the NHL.
Elliott: Kings and Ducks made lower-tier moves mostly aimed toward future at trade deadline
APphoto_Bruins Red Wings Hockey
The Ducks won the distinction of making the most deals in the final hours before Monday’s NHL trade deadline while the Kings only made one trade.
Ducks fall to Golden Knights in overtime after furious comeback
Golden Knights Ducks Hockey
The Ducks force overtime after scoring twice in the final minutes of regulation before Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore scores the winning goal.
Kings can’t hold back Connor McDavid in loss to Oilers
Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown each scored for the Kings, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Connor McDavid the Edmonton Oilers from winning, 4-2.
Hurricanes beat Maple Leafs with help of emergency goaltender
APphoto_Hurricanes Maple Leafs Hockey
Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina’s two injured netminders in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
