Ducks sign holdout Nick Ritchie to three-year deal

One by one, injured Ducks forwards are rejoining the squad. And now, the club welcomes back a player who’s avoided injury this season.
Nick Ritchie, a restricted free agent, signed with the Ducks on Wednesday, general manager Bob Murray told reporters. The power forward participated in the morning skate and then signed the contract in Murray’s office shortly before the team’s game against the New York Islanders.
It’s a three-year deal that will pay him $1.2 million this season, $1.4 million the following season and $2 million in the last year, according to a source.
Ritchie was a fixture of the squad’s third line last season, but he was unable to reach terms during the offseason. A first-round pick of the Ducks in 2014 (10th overall), Ritchie hasn’t realized the vast expectations Murray and Co. had for him, but he’s still just 22.
He produced a career-high 14 goals last season along with 14 assists. A Canadian resident, Ritchie now must obtain a P-1 work visa, and the process is being expedited, Murray said.
“He did his physical, his fitness — passed with flying colors,” Murray said. “Now it’s a matter of immigration and he’ll need a few days with the team. … He can use the days right now.”
The club also picked up defenseman Jake Dotchin on a one-year, one-way deal.
The Tampa Bay Lightning parted ways with the 24-year-old last month after he encountered conditioning issues.
“Things went bad in Tampa and he obviously didn’t look after himself this summer,” Murray said. “There were some problems off-ice. He came in way overweight.
“We felt it was worth the chance. I like the kid, I like the way he plays. His weight is down to 231, probably needs a few more pounds down, but then he can play some games [in San Diego].”
Injury update: Ryan Getzlaf (groin) could return Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights after missing five consecutive games. … Jakob Silfverberg suffered a broken finger when a puck struck him last weekend. It’s a non-displaced fracture, and his availability is a matter of pain tolerance. The winger skated Wednesday morning but didn’t handle a puck. … Ondrej Kase (concussion) has been symptom-free for two consecutive days. He could be cleared Thursday or Friday to return to practice. … Fourth-line center Carter Rowney (upper-body injury) also could return Saturday. He’ll return to practice Thursday. … Patrick Eaves (shoulder) continues to practice and there’s no timetable for his return.