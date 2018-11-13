Ducks activate Ondrej Kase from injured list, but lose Patrick Eaves

Ondrej Kase is back at long last, but the Ducks’ good fortunes on the injury front were short lived.
Patrick Eaves didn’t suit up for the Ducks’ home contest Monday against the league-leading Nashville Predators; he’s day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
That means the Ducks won’t have access to their full complement of top-line forwards (minus Corey Perry who is sidelined until next year).
Kase’s return from a concussion is a welcome sight, a sorely needed injection of speed into the lineup. He hasn’t played this season after suffering the injury during the preseason.
The 23-year-old Czech Republic native broke out last campaign with 20 goals. He made his season debut on the second line alongside Adam Henrique and Nick Ritchie.
Eaves, meanwhile, was playing on the top line with Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell. The 34-year-old winger hadn’t recorded a point in in five games, but he was generating plenty of chances. Pontus Aberg slides into his spot.