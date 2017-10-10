Even with Ryan Getzlaf back in lineup, the Ducks are still weak on the power play

The Ducks finally created some quality scoring chances on their last two power plays Monday, but they didn’t amount to any goals.

Through 11 opportunities on the man advantage, the Ducks remain scoreless. Many of those power plays have created nary a possibility for a goal.

Coach Randy Carlyle must have hoped the return of power-play quarterback Ryan Getzlaf in Monday’s 2-0 loss to the Calgary Flames would help solve the special-team woes, but the unit that ranked No. 17 last season appears worse through three games.

Surely, much of that is because of the absence of four key power-play members: defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen, and forwards Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves.

Still, the Ducks have dangerous scorers like Rickard Rakell, who scored 33 goals last season, and Corey Perry, who scored only 19 goals, but had two goals and an assist in this season’s opener.

It’s just not the power play, though. The Ducks have struggled to create any offense, with the third period on opening night the exception.

“Yeah, there were a lot of shots [43 total], but we weren’t generating those second and third opportunities. It was one and done and we were chasing the puck back into our zone,” said Perry, who dropped the gloves and squared off with Travis Hamonic on Monday.

“We weren’t crisp. Our game is moving the puck, skating, getting in on the forecheck and banging bodies. We haven’t really consistently done that yet. It’s a work in progress.”

Getzlaf, too, lamented the lack of rebound opportunities, and said his game was a bit rusty after being sidelined for the first two contests.

“I saw some rust in his game, specifically early, but he got a lot better as the game went on,” Carlyle said. “I expect him to continue to improve.”

Ryan Miller to practice soon

When the Ducks signed Ryan Miller to a two-year, $2-million deal in the offseason, it was with designs on the former Vezina Trophy winner (league’s best goaltender) providing a steady backup behind John Gibson.

So far, the 37-year-old hasn’t suited up for a regular-season game and remains on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury. Reto Berra has been the No. 2 in Miller’s place, but Carlyle said Tuesday that Miller is “getting into a day-to-day situation” and will begin practicing soon.

Ondrej Kase is injured

Add Ondrej Kase to the list of injured players the Duck must worry about. The 21-year-old Czech, who has been filling a top-six role, exited Monday’s game and didn’t return. Carlyle said Kase would be reevaluated Tuesday after “bumping his nose,” but there was no update.

NEXT UP

VS. NEW YORK ISLANDERS

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

Update: The Ducks will look to rebound from their first shutout of the season when they wrap up a four-game homestand. … Rakell continues to be a bright spot. After recording three points in the opener, he has been held off the score sheet in consecutive games but led the team with a whopping seven shots Monday. … The Islanders are coming off a shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues.

