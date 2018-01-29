NHL All-Star gathering blends fun with a touch of reality

Rakell, aligned in both games in exciting harmony with Kings center Anze Kopitar and Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, was a contender for most valuable player Sunday. He had two goals and an assist in the finale, helping the Pacific clinch the $1-million prize that will be split among the 11 players. Doughty totaled a goal and three points, and Kopitar had two assists in the two games. The MVP bonus and car went to Vancouver Canucks rookie forward Brock Boeser, who had two goals and three points in the two games. With 24 goals and 43 points in 46 games, he looks to be an All-Star mainstay for years to come.