What we learned in the NHL last week: Quenneville shouldn't be scapegoat for Blackhawks' problems

Attorneys for players who claimed the league had failed to protect them from or warn them about the effects of head trauma reached a tentative settlement with the NHL on Monday. The payout will be a modest $22,000 per player, plus neuropsychological testing paid by the league and access to a fund that will provide each with up to $75,000 for medical treatment. It also created a $3.5-million “Common Good Fund” for retired NHL players in need. The NHL admitted no liability and retained the right to opt out of the agreement if “fewer than all players who filed claims or retained counsel participate in the settlement.” Players have 75 days to opt in; those who weren’t part of the suit can still file personal injury suits. The suit named 146 players, with 172 others listed as unfiled clients. A claims panel has approved payments of more than $577,000 to former NFL players, with many other cases pending.