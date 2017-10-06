Narbonne takes Carson's anger and runs with it

A billboard touting the success of the Narbonne football program popped up out of the blue one day last April.

It was placed on Carson Street, not far from the Gauchos’ Marine League rivals at Carson High, and featured a fist-pumping photo of coach Manuel Douglas and highlighted the school’s three-straight City Section titles and 2015 state championship.

The sign outraged the Colts and was removed, but in the months leading to Friday’s matchup between the two, the chatter on social media was loud and clear.

Carson, armed with a slew of transfers, was coming for No. 17-ranked Narbonne on its home turf.

But after the Gauchos dispatched the Colts, 48-13, and Carson decided to forgo the post-game handshake, Douglas stood in front of his team and delivered a message, tongue-in-cheek.

“What are they mad about now, the billboard or the scoreboard?” Douglas asked.

The answer is probably both.

“They chose not to shake hands,” Douglas said. “We wouldn’t do that. I don’t care. We’re never not shaking hands.”

The game was never in question. Narbonne took control in the first half behind senior running back Jermar Jefferson.

Jefferson rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns before the break, which gave Narbonne (3-3, 1-0) a 34-6 advantage at the half.

Jefferson, who transferred to Narbonne from Redondo Union, said he was starting to get more comfortable in the offense and with his teammates.

“The biggest adjustment is facing better teams and competition,” he said.

In the second half, senior quarterback Jalen Chatman took over, throwing two touchdowns, first to Noah Jackson for 16 yards and second to Aaron Magee for 20 yards, giving the Gauchos a 48-6 lead.

Carson (3-3, 0-1) scored in the first half on a 23-yard pass from Jaja Bellinger to Dejonte Thomas, and in the second half on a 70-yard interception by Sultan Moala.

