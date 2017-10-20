Mater Dei dominates both sides of line in 45-3 victory over JSerra

All that have challenged the Santa Ana Mater Dei football team have succumbed in some fashion, but mostly by way of an offensive barrage led by quarterback J.T. Daniels and wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown.
Though Daniels and St. Brown were their usual spectacular selves in Friday’s game against San Juan Capistrano JSerra (7-1, 2-1), it was time for the Monarchs’ defense to shine.
Mater Dei held the high-powered Lions’ offense to 41 points below its season average in a 45-3 running-clock Trinity League rout at Santa Ana Stadium.
“We came in to stop their run,” Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson said. “I think they thought they could throw the ball against us, and they had some success early, and then we just started getting after it. We dominated both lines of scrimmage.”
Mater Dei (8-0, 3-0) focused on containing JSerra running back Al Fisher, who came into Friday’s game averaging 136.6 yards per game with 11 touchdowns on the year. Fisher had nowhere to go all night, carrying the ball 10 times for 21 yards.
The Monarchs were good in the secondary as well, holding JSerra quarterback Matt Robinson to 10 for 25 passing for 147 yards, and they picked off two of his passes.
“I thought we locked it down pretty good,” Rollinson said. “We schemed it well and were very physical. Our defense was everywhere.”
Daniels completed 16 of 21 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns with two intercepitons. He also rushed for two scores.