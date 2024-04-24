Prep baseball roundup: Erik Puodziunas throws one-hitter in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s win over Crespi

Forty years ago, future Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell threw a no-hitter for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame against rival Crespi.

On Wednesday, Erik Puodziunas, the Michigan-bound pitcher for Notre Dame, came close to duplicating that performance from 1984. He had a no-hitter for six innings against the Celts before giving up a leadoff double to Krystan Bell in the bottom of the seventh. He finished with a one-hitter in Notre Dame’s 6-0 Mission League victory.

Levi Sterling hit a two-run home run and double.

Chaminade 15, St. Francis 2: Vinny Van der Wel hit a grand slam and finished with four hits and four RBIs and Greg Rangel added a home run, four hits and four RBIs in the Mission League win.

Harvard-Westlake 4, Bishop Alemany 2: Bryce Rainer struck out three in an inning of relief and was walked three times in the Wolverines’ Mission League win.

Agoura 2, Calabasas 1: JP Cardenas made a game-ending catch to take away a home run in the seventh to preserve Agoura’s Marmonte League win.

Westlake 1, Oaks Christian 0: Dylan Volantis threw a one-hitter for Marmonte League champion Westlake.

Warren 2, Bishop Amat 1: Junior pitcher Angel Cervantes struck out 11 for Warren.

Camarillo 10, Simi Valley 4: Boston Bateman struck out 14 and gave up no hits in six innings for Camarillo. He also hit two doubles.

Damien 6, Etiwanda 4: JT Lovato had two RBIs for Damien.

Trabuco Hills 3, Mission Viejo 2: Mike DeFranesca gave up one run in five innings for Trabuco Hills.

Bishop Montgomery 3, La Salle 2: The Knights picked up the Del Rey League win. Adrian Hernandez struck out eight in six innings for La Salle.

Corona 5, Roosevelt 1: Sam Burgess struck out six in six innings for Corona. Anthony Murphy and Josh Springer hit home runs.

Corona Santiago 5, Norco 1: Chris Ramirez contributed three hits for Santiago.

