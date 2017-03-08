Baseball: Chaminade wins Southern California Invitational

Tuning up for the start of Mission League play next week, Chaminade (5-0) won the Southern California Invitational with a 9-2 win over Grace Brethren on Wednesday at Pepperdine.

Tournament MVP Reece Weinberg hit a three-run home run and had a triple and four RBIs. Freshman Carter Graham went two for four with two RBIs.

Mission Viejo got a walk-off hit from Alex Jemal in the eighth to give Mission Viejo a 3-2 win over St. John Bosco. Jemal and Matt Austin had two hits each. Noah Bradford didn't allow a hit in four scoreless innings of relief.

Hemet defeated La Palma Kennedy, 11-2, in the Newport Elks semifinals. Steven Wright threw six shutout innings. Cliff Brown hit a three-run home run.

Nathan Scheider struck out seven in Bonita's 4-0 win over Rancho Cucamonga.

Etiwanda defeated Apple Valley, 5-3. Chris Jemenez and Brad Massar had two hits each.

Norco defeated Glendora, 8-0. Garrett Irvin threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts. Clayton Owens had three hits.

Trabuco Hills defeated Placentia Valencia, 18-2. Dylan Tanner and Ryan Kearney hit home runs. Ryan Thibert and Luke Armstrong had three hits each.

Corona defeated Capistrano Valley, 5-3. Brendan Beck picked up his third save.

Irvine University defeated Brea Olinda, 6-2. Kahi Rodrigues improved his hitting streak to six games.

Loyola was beaten by Los Osos, 11-8. The Cubs led, 8-4. Joe Fortin and Stephen Burke each had two RBIs.

Sylmar defeated Arleta, 6-1. Ricky Galindo threw a five-hitter. Freddy Reynoso had a two-run double.

Glenn defeated Laguna Hills, 6-1. Joseph Angula threw six shutout innings and had a two-run home run.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter