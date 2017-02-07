Baseball: City Section is preparing for a Friday night championship game at Dodger Stadium

The City Section usually plays its championship baseball game on a Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

This season, the City Section has agreed to allow the Southern Section to play its finals all day on Saturday, June 3, with the City Section playing two night championship games on Friday, June 2.

The Southern Section will help pay for the City Section's use of lights.

The plan still must be finalized and approved by the Dodgers' facility office.

