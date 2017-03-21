Baseball: Young pitchers make Sherman Oaks Notre Dame a team to watch

There was uncertainty before the baseball season whether Sherman Oaks Notre Dame had a group of pitchers who could support standout Hunter Greene. That doubt is gone after the Knights (6-2, 3-0) swept a three-game Mission League series last week against Loyola and unveiled two young pitchers with great potential.

Freshman Lucas Gordon, a USC commit, pitched into the seventh inning of a 6-1 win. Sophomore Carter Kessinger, whose ball moved around so much that Cubs hitters didn't know what to do, needed 71 pitches to complete a 6-2 victory.

Coach Tom Dill also got strong relief pitching from sophomore Cole Dale, a UCLA commit. There's also another freshman, left-handed reliever Connor Skertich. And there's another pitcher gearing up on JV's for a late-season callup to help, freshman USC commit Tyler Stromsborg.

Combine those developing young pitchers with Greene, who has hit 102 mph on the radar gun, and it appears Notre Dame could be a dangerous team in the Division 1 playoffs by season end.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter