Boys' basketball: Birmingham-Dorsey game is postponed because of power outage

The Birmingham-Dorsey boys' basketball playoff game scheduled for Friday night at Birmingham has been postponed because of a power outage at Birmingham, Athletic Director Rick Prizant said.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Birmingham.

Prizant said DWP could not guarantee power being restored until Saturday.

The area has been hit by lots of rain and wind.

Also postponed was Lompoc Cabrillo at Paraclete. It will be played on Saturday.

