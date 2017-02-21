Boys' basketball: Birmingham, Taft to have rematch in City Section semifinals

Top-seeded Birmingham will have to beat its West Valley League rival Taft for a fourth time this season if it wants to stay on the path at winning its first City Section championship.

The Patriots advanced to Saturday's Open Division semifinals at Roybal with an 88-72 win over Dorsey. Devante and Devonaire Doutrive each scored 18 points. Birmingham is 3-0 against Taft, which defeated Narbonne in overtime, 72-68.

In Division I, Crenshaw defeated Venice, 78-61. Granada Hills upset No. 2-seeded Fremont, 54-53. University defeated Sylmar, 83-73. Jude Agbasi scored 25 points and Daisone Hughes 20.

In Division III, Van Nuys defeated Animo Venice, 101-60. Tyree Winborn scored 35 points.

In 1A, Mission League rivals Loyola and Harvard-Westlake advanced to a Friday showdown at Loyola. Loyola defeated La Canada, 71-63. Dylan Boehm scored 16 points. Harvard-Westlake defeated Riverside King, 77-48. Johnny Juzang scored 27 points.

In other games, Peninsula defeated Mayfair, 71-60. Wony'a Singleton scored 19 points.

Brentwood defeated La Serna, 76-46. Sam Clareman scored 22 points. Rolling Hills Prep defeated Santa Clarita Christian, 57-42. JT Tan had 19 points and 19 rebounds. Highland defeated Windward, 89-71.

Rancho Mirage defeated Schurr, 93-67. Charles Neal scored 40 points.

In Open Division consolation games, Redondo defeated Crossroads, 63-61. Oak Park defeated Esperanza, 66-55. Wes Slajchert and Riley Battin had 19 points each. JSerra defeated Alemany, 61-59. Sebastian Much had 22 points. Corona Centennial defeated Heritage Christian, 87-70. Jalen Hill scored 27 points.

