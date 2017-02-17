Boys' basketball: No upsets in opening games of Open Division playoffs

On a stormy, windy night in Southern California, even though basketball is played in a covered gymasium, weather issues resulted in three of the City Section’s four Open Division playoff games being postponed until Tuesday.

No. 2-seeded Fairfax (25-3) was able to play its game against visiting El Camino Real on Friday night and came away with a 67-53 victory to advance to next Saturday’s semifinals at Los Angeles Roybal.

Ethan Anderson scored 18 points, Jamal Hartwell 16, Kirk Smith 15 and Robert McRae 14. “Whomever built the gym deserves credit for allowing us to play,” Coach Steve Baik joked.

Three other games didn’t get played, A leaking gym forced Washington’s game against host Westchester to be postponed. A power outage caused top-seeded Birmingham to wait until Tuesday to play Dorsey. And bus and traffic issues resulted in Taft postponing its road game against Narbonne.

There was excitement in the Southern Section Open Division, where top-seeded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (26-1) survived a severe challenge from Northridge Heritage Christian before prevailing, 99-93. Cody Riley, who finished with 34 points, made two free throws with 16 seconds left to provide a four-point cushion.

Marvin Bagley III added 28 points for the Trailblazers, who saw Remy Martin foul out in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Jonathan Daniels scored 28 points and senior Juhwan Harris-Dyson had 27 for Heritage Christian.

Sierra Canyon will host La Verne Damien at Simi Valley in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Damien received 29 points and 11 rebounds from Cameron Shelton and 11 points and 19 rebounds from Justin Hemsley in a 78-69 win over Corona Centennial. Jalen Hill had 17 points for the Huskies.

No. 2-seeded Chino Hills improved to 28-1 with a 103-74 victory over San Juan Capistrano JSerra. LiAngelo Ball finished with 33 points. LaMelo Ball had 25 points and Eli Scott 21.

The Huskies will be on the road and facing Long Beach Poly in the quarterfinals. The Jackrabbits defeated Mission Hills Alemany, 66-48. They led at halftime, 35-13. Darryl Polk Jr. had 18 points.

No. 3-seeded Santa Ana Mater Dei rolled to an 80-44 win over Santa Monica Crossroads, with former Monarch and Detroit Pistons guard Stanley Johnson watching from courtside seats. Justice Sueing had 18 points and Spencer Freedman added 16 points and nine assists. Mater Dei will host Eastvale Roosevelt, an 81-70 winner over Redondo. Jemarl Baker scored 31 points and Matt Mitchell 23.

No. 4-seeded Torrance Bishop Montgomery defeated Oak Park, 83-68. David Singleton scored 29 points, Jordan Schakel 21 and Ethan Thompson 17. Riley Battin had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Oak Park.

Santa Margarita defeated Anaheim Esperanza, 67-56, and will host Bishop Montgomery on Tuesday. Adrease Jackson scored 18 points. KZ Okpala scored 24 points for Esperanza.

