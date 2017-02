Competitive cheer becomes a CIF sports during the 2017-18 school year, and El Dorado High in Placentia can't wait.

The varsity cheer squad went to Orlando, Fla., for the UCS National Cheerleading championship and won for the fourth year in a row.

El Dorado won its division made up of 62 teams.

The cheer at El Dorado: "Bring on competitive cheer."

