Football: Four ineligible players at Corona Centennial given three options

Four football players who transferred from Upland to Corona Centennial and were declared ineligible on Friday have three options, Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said.

They can attend another school and sit out the opening month of the season. They can return to Upland and be eligible immediately. Or they can file an appeal and try to reverse the decision of the Southern Section.

Sione Piutau, Semisi Pahulu, Liahona Pahulu and Siani Malere are the players involved. Two were scheduled to start on defense for the Huskies.

They're still deciding how to proceed.

