Football: The Bonds-Bonds duo might work out at St. Francis

Jim Bonds, the coach at St. Francis, is now coaching quarterback Michael Bonds, son of his big brother Tom.

After Friday night's 42-7 win over West Covina, Tom Bonds gave his little brother, Jim, a firm handshake, a hug and also had a big smile. No words were needed.

Michael Bonds' debut went about as well as anyone could have asked. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Three different receivers caught TDs.

Bonds was the quarterback at Newport Harbor until his family moved. Tom, a former quarterback at Hart, sent his senior son to St. Francis.

Jim Bonds, who played quarterback at Hart and UCLA, is pretty good at developing quarterbacks.

St. Francis has some challenging games ahead (La Serna, Dorsey, Buena Park), not to mention the Angelus League games, but you can expect the Bonds-Bonds duo to thrive this season.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter